Sources: Bears To Waive WR Tanner Gentry

(CBS) Despite a steady showing throughout the preseason, receiver Tanner Gentry was informed on Saturday that the Bears will waive him, a source said.
The Bears intend to retain Gentry to their practice squad, though the undrafted rookie is a candidate to be claimed on the waiver wire.
Gentry was signed to the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming. He developed a strong connection with fellow rookie Mitchell Trubisky, a rapport that carried onto the field. The two connected on a 45-yard touchdown during the third preseason game.
The Bears are intending to keep five receivers on their active roster and bring two to their practice squad. The team released vested veteran Victor Cruz on Friday evening. General manager Ryan Pace suggested Thursday on the WBBM Newsradio 780 Bears pregame show that the team will be active on the waiver wires in search of upgrades at receiver.
Roster cuts must be finalized by 3 pm CT on Saturday.
