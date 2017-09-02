Forest Park Girl Collecting Donations For Hurricane Harvey Victims

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl who has relatives in Texas has been collecting donations this week in Forest Park, to send to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Storey Novak said it makes her sad that some kids have nothing.

“Because, what if that was us keeps going through my mind, and how all the other people have everything,” she said. “So I want them to have things so that they can live.”

This summer, Storey and her family spent more than two weeks in Texas visiting relatives. When she started seeing pictures of what Harvey had done to Texas, she worried.

“My parents started – and said, ‘You should do something.’ And I came up with this,” Storey said.

She passed out fliers this week, asking for donations. The family dining room has been filling up with toys, toiletries, blankets, diapers, cash, and even notes of encouragement for storm victims.

Her father, Dan, said she surprises her parents every day, “and they’re always great surprises.” He said he was moved by all the donations being dropped off on their front porch.

“Absolutely. Just the neighborhood, the village, the hugs, happy tears,” he said.

Storey was collecting donations from her front porch Saturday morning.

Her grandparents, who she calls Nana and Banana, and other relatives live in Beaumont, Texas, and will handle the donations she collects.

Anyone interested in helping can send an email to storeynovak@yahoo.com.