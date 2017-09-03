Bears Claim 3 Players Through Waivers, Form Practice Squad

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) After setting the initial 53-man roster on Saturday, the Bears have taken the next step to solidify their roster through the waiver wires.

The Bears claimed three players off waivers on Sunday, including receiver Tre McBride, running back Taquan Mizzell and long snapper Andrew DePaola. Corresponding moves are not yet known.

Bears Set Initial 53-Man Roster

McBride, 24, offers the Bears another option at receiver, a position of great need. He has two receptions over two seasons with the Titans.

Mizzell, 23, was signed to the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia. He rushed 40 times for 126 yards during this preseason. At Virginia, he became the only player in ACC history to record more than 1,500 rushing and receiving yards.

DePaola, 30, was released by the Buccaneers on Saturday. It’s expected that Jeff Overbaugh will be waived as a corresponding move. He was signed to replace Patrick Scales, who suffered a torn ACL in last Sunday’s preseason game. Scales was added back to the roster and placed on injured reserve.

The Bears also retained quarterback Connor Shaw and placed him on injured reserve. Their lone player claimed through waivers was offensive lineman Will Poehls, who was signed by the Jaguars.

With moves now made, the Bears have begun to form their practice squad. Rookie receiver Tanner Gentry cleared waivers and will be signed to the Bears’ practice squad, along with offensive lineman Dieugot Joseph, as sources said. The practice squad will be made official by Monday morning.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.