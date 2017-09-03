Durbin Makes Case To Help ‘Dreamers’

(CBS) – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is joining Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham in sponsoring legislation to help immigrants who could face deportation, should DACA go away.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Standing in front of Federal Plaza Sunday, Durbin, D-Illinois, told reporters about a paramedic in Houston, Jesus Contreras, who has been on the front lines, helping save lives in that city’s historic floods.
Contreras came to the U.S. as a little boy, just six years old, from Mexico. If the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program is eliminated, Contreras could be deported, Durbin says.
That is the startling reality for some 780,000 people right now, he says.
DACA was authorized under the Obama Administration. President Trump’s harder stance on illegal immigration could mean the end of the program.