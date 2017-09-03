Hero’s Welcome In New Lenox For Purple Heart Recipient

(CBS) – A Purple Heart recipient who has gone through more than 100 surgeries since being injured by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan was honored in the south suburbs today.
WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.
Even though Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro currently teaches at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, he’s always considered New Lenox home.
Del Toro says he was grateful to get the type of welcome most injured service members don’t.
Dozens of residents came out for a parade and rally in his honor Sunday.
Kristen McWilliams and Megan Van Duyne, Providence High School classmates of Del Toro’s, say he has always been a funny and devoted friend.