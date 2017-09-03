More Animals Displaced By Harvey Arrive In Chicago

(CBS) – Nearly four dozen dogs arrived in Chicago early Sunday from a Houston shelter flooded by Hurricane Harvey.
As CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports, their journey isn’t over.
After 18 hours on the road, it felt good to stretch those furry legs, in a new home, half a country away.
“We had to avoid some floodwaters. There were some gas shortages, so we had to plan our route in, especially, and we had people on Facebook that were notifying us what gas station still had gas and what routes to take,” volunteer Mark Lukas says.
Most of the animals were already in shelters, but some, like Girly, had families ravaged by the hurricane. They were surrendered.
“People were just lined up to give up pets, they’d lost their home, they’d lost everything and they couldn’t keep them any longer,” PAWS Chicago founder Paula Fasseas says.
A lot of the rescues came in sick. All were carefully collared and weighed and then carted off to the vet.
It’s going to be a little while before they are ready for adoption. They need to be medically cleared first.
The more immediate need is for foster families.