Bears Name Mike Glennon Starting Quarterback, But Decline To Reveal Backup

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears have followed through on their stated plan at quarterback, naming Mike Glennon as the starter.
But is Mitchell Trubisky now the backup at quarterback? For the first time, head coach John Fox wouldn’t commit to Mark Sanchez as the No. 2 option.
“We haven’t made that decision yet,” Fox said on Monday at Halas Hall. “Our starter’s going to be Mike Glennon. I think with lineups and kind of practice availability, we’ll have more information on Wednesday.”
Ever since drafting Trubisky second overall, the Bears have stuck to their plan of having Glennon as the team’s starter and Sanchez as the backup. Trubisky began taking reps with the first-team offense on August 23, with what the Bears called a stage in his development.
Sanchez was maintained on the active roster after this weekend’s cuts as one of three quarterbacks. His standing on the current depth chart is not presently known.
Glennon will be the starting quarterback for the season opener Sunday against the Falcons.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.