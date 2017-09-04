Bears Sign DL John Jenkins, Place DB Deiondre’ Hall On IR

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have signed defensive lineman John Jenkins to the active roster and placed defensive back Deiondre’ Hall (hamstring) on injured reserve.
Jenkins, 28, was signed to the team as a free agent in March. He was initially released with Saturday’s round of cuts. Hall suffered the hamstring injury during Thursday’s preseason finale.
Hall, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, made it nine Bears placed on injured reserve entering the regular season. Last year, the team has 19 players finished on IR.
The Bears also finalized their practice squad with the following: DL Rashaad Coward, WR Tanner Gentry, OL Brandon Greene, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, LB Isaiah Irving, OL Dieugot Joseph, LB Jonathan Anderson, LB John Timu and OL Cameron Lee.
Practice for Week 1 of the season is underway at Halas Hall. The Bears open Sunday at noon CT against the Falcons.
