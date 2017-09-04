Levine: Thumb Injury Keeps Baez Out Of Lineup

By Bruce Levine —

CHICAGO (CBS) — News that Javier Baez escaped concussion protocol after running headfirst into a knee was music to the ears of Chicago Cubs fans everywhere. However, the fact that he also injured his left thumb, was the other part of the story that didn’t have quite the same happy ending.

Headfirst slides, which have occurred only too often for this young player, can turn into a season-altering mistake. Baez was available off the bench on Monday, with the training staff suggesting one day of rest for the thumb injury.

Baez is not the only one who should reconsider the sliding technique. Reigning MVP Kris Bryant injured his right pinkie finger on an awkward headfirst slide into third base on July 19th in Atlanta. Bryant, a smart player and great competitor like Baez, admitted that because of his gangly legs and large frame, this form of sliding comes more naturally to him.

Baez, returning to the team Monday, appears to have dodged a bullet this time. Still, the always carefree infielder must learn the difference between reckless and meaningful baseball moves on the field. Headfirst slides are something that should be avoided by most base runners so they can stay and be productive on the field. A different sliding technique should be considered.

The 24-year-old shortstop lost part of his 2015 Minor League season after breaking a finger on a headfirst slide. He also missed some time at the end of Spring training in March of 2016 with a sprained thumb.

These examples of extreme hustle and bad judgment do not have happy endings very often. The idea that all the Cubs players are important is vitally true. Avoidable injuries, however, should be talked about and then adjusted to. In the case of Baez, the Cubs simply cannot afford to lose him. Former All-Star Addison Russell has been out since August 4th with an injured foot and ankle. Baez, therefore, must understand his role is to stay on the field and fill this essential role as the team’s most important defensive position.

Numerous players who display blood and guts baseball personas have seen seasons and careers cut short. The Washington Nationals lost Adam Eaton for the season due to this type of bravado. Eaton had been told by coaches for years to not jump at first base when running to the bag on a bang-bang play. That scenario played out in early April after Eaton blew out his MCL and ACL on such a jump for the bag. Baseball buffs love those scrappy guys that hustle, but abhor the usual results.

The Cubs would like to see a smarter approach when their players run the bases. That said, changing the speed that a player like Baez thrives on is easy to criticize, but more difficult to change. Baez is so naturally gifted that baseball coaches even hesitate to suggest a change.”He is a tough guy,” said teammate Anthony Rizzo. “He plays the game hard. You never want to lose a guy. Injuries are a part of the game.”

Joe Maddon was relieved that his shortstop was not further injured. Maddon had him penciled into the lineup Monday, but scratched him due to the thumb injury. “He is pretty important,” the manager said. “He has been playing so well. You could feel the difference (when he was out of the game). Yes, he is very important to us. I can’t deny that.”

All the more reason for a more cautious approach by Baez. No one suggests that these players shouldn’t give max effort. The idea here is to know your value to the team is on the field, and not on the trainer’s table!