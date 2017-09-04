Man Found Shot To Death In Vehicle In Washington Heights

(STMW) — A man was found shot to death Sunday night in a vehicle in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.
Jeremy Tang, 20, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest about 8:40 p.m. in the driver’s side of a vehicle in the 800 block of West 102nd Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Tang, who lived in the Beverly neighborhood, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m., authorities said.
Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
