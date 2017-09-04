Volunteers From New Life Covenant Church Head To Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the waters from Hurricane Harvey slowly recede in parts of Texas, the Texas National Guard is delivering drinking water to several towns.

Houston’s Mayor insists the city is open for business, but realizes there is still much damage to clear away and to repair.

CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reports from the New Life Covenant Church, where volunteers are getting ready to head out to Rockport, Texas, one of the first towns that was devastated by the Category 4 storm.

New life covenant church members in Humboldt Pk pray b4 heading to Rockport, TX 2 join relief effort. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ofgoTU8DrX — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) September 4, 2017

By the time the storm left, much of the southeast Texas town had been obliterated.

And for the church’s Missions Director, it’s all about practicing what you preach.

“Prayer is more than enough, however, the bible says that faith without action is dead, and so we have to put our faith into action — our prayers into action,” Marisol Constanza said.

In all, 18 members of New Life are heading to Texas and will be there until the weekend. Their main goal is to help with cleanup and demolition efforts in the wake of what’s expected to be the costliest storm in U.S. history.