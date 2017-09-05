Michael Lombardi: Mark Sanchez Is ‘In The Way’ Of Mitchell Trubisky’s Development With Bears

(CBS) The Ringer analyst and former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi doesn’t understand why the Bears have retained reserve quarterback Mark Sanchez on their 53-man roster, believing he’s stunting the development of rookie Mitchell Trubisky.

“Sanchez is in the way,” Lombardi said on the Spiegel and Parkins Show in 670 The Score on Tuesday. “I really do. I think (Bill) Parcells used to say this all the time — there’s guys who stop progress, progress stoppers. And I think Mark is in the way. I think what Mitchell Trubisky needs is second-team reps, and he needs scout-team reps. He needs them both. He needs a lot of reps. You don’t want to wear his arm out and tire his arm, so you need a third-string quarterback to come in and do it, but I don’t see the value in carrying a guarantee in Mark Sanchez’s contract for the entire season when eventually, you’re going to play Trubisky at some point. You can’t say to me you’re two injuries away from playing Trubisky. That doesn’t make any sense.

“To me, he’s in the way. Connor Shaw got hurt, but Connor Shaw would’ve been a better third (stringer), put him on the practice squad, let him take some reps and get Trubisky all the things he needs to do. Because the one thing you don’t want to do is split reps.”

Lombardi lauded general manager Ryan Pace’s aggressiveness in drafting Trubisky.

“He went after a quarterback, which is how to build a team,” Lombardi said.

Listen to Lombardi’s full interview below. He also discusses why the Bears had the worst waiver claim of the season so far and why third-year receiver Kevin White is such a question mark beyond his injury history.