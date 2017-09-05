Chance The Rapper To Grill At Grand Opening Of Nando’s PERi-PERi Chicken

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper is cooking up a new way to help Chicago youth.

Nando’s announced last week that Chance the Rapper will make an appearance at the grand opening of the company’s Michigan Avenue location. The Grammy-winning performer will be manning the grills, serving up Nando’s PERi-PERi chicken on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m. He will also be greeting fans and speaking about the importance of supporting Chicago Public Schools.

Meet me at @NandosUSA Michigan Ave opening. I’m grilling on 9/5 @ 6pm to #SupportCPS & raise $ for @SocialWorks_Chi pic.twitter.com/AxNhpl1w5L — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 29, 2017

Nando’s also announced they will donate all proceeds from the new location, over three days, Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 7, to Chance’s non-Profit, SocialWorks.

“At a young age, Chance The Rapper has endeared himself to Chicago and the nation through his talent and passionate commitment to his community,” said Sepanta Bagherpour, Vice President of Marketing for Nando’s PERi-PERi USA, in a statement. “We can’t think of a better ambassador to help Nando’s celebrate the Grand Opening of our flagship Chicago location, and to help support public education in a city we love.”

Today, Weds & Thurs the new Chicago @NandosUSA will be donating ALL profits to @SocialWorks_Chi Come by today ill cook for u. 117 E. Lake @6 pic.twitter.com/PkydvqKDcC — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) September 5, 2017

Tuesday also marks the first day of school for Chicago Public School students.

“Nando’s has a history of supporting public schools and community non-profits when they open new restaurants, which I really admire,” Chance said in a statement. “Besides, they make damn good chicken, so I hope everyone will come out and eat some peri-peri chicken and help us raise money for SocialWorks.”

Nationwide, Nando’s has donated more than $225,000 to public schools and local non-profit organizations, all through opening-week sales.

Chance The Rapper announced Friday that his not-for-profit is donating $2.2 million to Chicago Public Schools, saying the funds will go to 20 Chicago public schools for arts and music programming.

RELATED: Chance The Rapper Directs $2.2 Million To CPS Schools | Chance The Rapper Awards More School Grants

Previously, Chance pledged $1 million to CPS, and his charity pledged $100,000. Last month, at the Bud Billiken Day Parade, Chance and SocialWorks gave away 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies.

The new Nando’s location is located at 117 E. Lake St, next to the Nutella Cafe at Michigan Avenue and Lake Street. Regular hours for the restaurant will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.