Cubs Promote Catcher Taylor Davis From Triple-A

(CBS) With rosters expanded in September, the Cubs have made another addition to their roster.
Chicago has promoted catcher Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa, the team announced Tuesday before an evening game at Pittsburgh. This marks the first time the 27-year-old Davis has been on a big league roster.
He hit .297 with six homers and 62 RBis in 102 at Iowa this season, with a .357 on-base percentage and .429 slugging percentage. He’s been in the Cubs’ minor league system since July 2011.
Most recently, Davis gained widespread attention for his bit of staring at cameras for uncomfortably long periods of time.