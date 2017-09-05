Hurricane Cats Arrive At Chicago Shelter

(CBS) — Several rescue cats flown in from the flood-ravaged Houston area have arrived at a North Side shelter, safe and sound.
“Despite their frightening ordeal, every single cat greeted us with nuzzles and purrs. While only one of the two scheduled planes was able to get out of Texas yesterday, we are committed to saving as many cats as we can until these communities are back on their feet,” Felines & Canines Executive Director Abby Smith said in a Facebook posting Tuesday.
The animal-rescue organization also handles dogs but specifically sought cats displaced by Hurricane Harvey because other rescue groups were focusing on canines. The cats are being transported by air, with the Anti Cruelty Society coordinating shipments of the animals, Smith said.
Felines & Canines hopes to take in as many as 100 cats affected by the natural disaster.
