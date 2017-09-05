JB Pritzker, City Alderman Condemn President Trump’s Order To End DACA

CHICAGO (CBS) — Democratic contender for Governor JB Pritzker along with several aldermen called the media together on Tuesday to condemn President Trump’s order to end DACA.

After the politicians spoke, WBBM’s Steve Miller talked to a so-called “Dreamer,” one of 800,000 young people in this country whose future is in jeopardy.

“The last memory I remember of Mexico was a blue gate. And that was our fence,” said 23-year-old Jay Meza, who came here when he was three.

“That’s the only thing I remember. Everything else is here in Chicago.”

WBBM: Was it Mexico City?

“It was Guanajuato…”

WBBM: Where is that in Mexico?

“You know what, I’m not even sure. That’s how much I don’t know about Mexico.”

Now the question for Meza, who has a degree in business and works in Chicago is, what does he do now?

“I was asking myself that when I was sitting at my desk. I told myself, do I continue working? Do I just up and leave? Take a personal day off?

“And when I was coming over here I told myself, you know what? It’s just going to be another day. The sun’s going to shine in a few hours so we’ll see. I’m just going to keep working and hopefully, they do something about it.”

Meaning, Congress.