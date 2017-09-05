NAACP Leader Speaks With Union Workers On The Possible End To DACA Program

CHICAGO (CBS) — Speakers at Chicago’s Labor Day rally downtown condemned Monday what they believe President Trump will do: end the DACA program.

“We used to say back in my day, the freaks come out at night.”

Reverend William Barber of North Carolina, a leader with the NAACP, spoke to the union workers in the Loop. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.

“A freaky decision came out at night. Said Trump’s going to end DACA for young Latino Dreamers. Students who were brought here. And he’s trying to pit you against them. Because the rationale is, he’s claiming that he’s making the decision based on his love for the American worker,” Barber said.

“And we’ve got to resist that kind of demonation. Resist that kind of otherization. And we need to tell him and tell all those supporting him, we’re coming for you – black, white, Latino, gay, straight, young, old, North, South, East, West. And we will not be divided.”

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Congress should “get ready” to take on immigration legislation. He tweeted, “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce Tuesday it will end in six months a program that shields from deportation young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The decision to delay the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, would give Congress time to act. But Congress has struggled to act on immigration because of divisions within the Republican party.

(CBS Chicago and The Associated Press contributed to this copy. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)