Jose Albertos, Nelson Velazquez Named Cubs’ Minor Leaguers Of The Month

(CBS) Class-A Eugene right-hander Jose Albertos has been named the Cubs’ minor league pitcher of the month for August, while rookie league Mesa outfielder Nelson Velazquez has been tabbed the minor league player of the month in the organization.
The 18-year-old Albertos was 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 23 innings across five starts in August. Albertos is 2-1 with a 2.97 ERA in 47 innings across two levels this season and is scheduled to start Game 1 of Eugene’s playoff series against Hillsboro on Tuesday evening. He’s the 10th-best prospect in the Cubs’ organization, according to Baseball America.
Velazquez, 18, hit .289 with six homers, 14 RBIs and 20 runs in 22 games in August. He has hit .236 with eight homers and 17 RBIs in 32 games, all with Mesa, this season. The Cubs selected him in the fifth round of the amateur draft in June. He and Mesa open up the best-of-three Arizona League championship series against the Giants that begins later Tuesday.