One U.S. Airport Now Letting Unticketed People Past Security

(CBS) — Unticketed people at a major American airport on Tuesday were being allowed past security at a U.S. airport for the first time since the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001.
But don’t hold your breath waiting for it to come to O’Hare or Midway.
The airport is Pittsburgh International, and the pilot program is known as “myPITpass.”
Spokesman Bob Kerlik said those seeking a pass have to go to a special counter. Then they must go through the same TSA screening as anyone flying — presenting a valid driver’s licenses or passports, emptying pockets and going through magnetometers.
The passes are free.
Pittsburgh International has a shopping mall that was built in the mid-1990s inside its security perimeter and pushed hard for several years to test the idea. Kerlik said other airports are watching to see how the experiment works in Pittsburgh.
Asked if it could expand to Chicago, a TSA spokesman said he is aware of no similar talks outside of Pittsburgh. A Chicago Department of Aviation spokesperson said she does not comment on speculation.