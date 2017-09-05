Retired Cop Organizes Supply Drive For Hurricane Survivors

(CBS) — Millions of Americans have been moved by the stories and sights of Hurricane Harvey’s endless devastation.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov has the story of a retired police officer who feels compelled to gear up for an 1,100-mile drive to Texas.

Word of mouth and a simple sign were all it really took for residents to begin bringing supplies – everything from pet food to diapers to toilet paper to bleach — for hurricane victims.

The relief effort was ignited by retired Police Officer Jack Kielczynski.

Countryside Mayor Sean McDermott has given Kielczynski permission to keep the truck parked in this city lot until Friday, when it will move on to Houston. It’s the third time the 72-year-old has organized a supply drop like this; the others were for Baton Rouge and Hurricane Sandy victims.

“I was a police officer for 40 years. I see there’s people with problems,” he says.

Volunteers call it inspiring.

“These are tough times – a lot of polarization out there, and when there’s a tragedy one thing I notice, all that stuff doesn’t matter,” Babette Holder says. “People come together.”

For more information about the effort or making a donation, email Jack at chgoipa50@aol.com.