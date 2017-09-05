WATCH: Cop Car Chases Runaway Horse

(CBS) — Bad horse, bad horse — whatcha gonna do?
Police in far north suburban Wauconda had a situation on their hands when a runaway horse galloped across the community.
Dashcam video posted by the police department Tuesday shows an officer in pursuit as the animal goes through the village. At one point, a dog from a neighborhood home nearly gets involved in the chase, but then backs off.
In a separate posting on Facebook, police thank two individuals, Nick Willis and Alix Keelan, who ultimately wrangled and stopped the free-spirited animal.