White Sox Reinstate Yoan Moncada From Disabled List, Waive Derek Holland

(CBS) The White Sox on Tuesday reinstated second baseman Yoan Moncada from the disabled list, waived left-hander Derek Holland and promoted left-hander Jace Fry from Double-A Birmingham.
Moncada, 22, had been out since Aug. 25 with a bone contusion in his right shin. He’s hitting .188 with three homers, 11 RBIs and 13 runs in 30 games this season.
The 30-year-old Holland’s exit came as no surprise, considering the youth movement afoot in regards to the White Sox’s pitching rotation. Holland was 7-14 with a 6.20 ERA.
Fry, 24, had a 2.78 ERA in 33 relief appearances at Birmingham. He missed all of 2016 and much of 2015 after having Tommy John surgery. He was a third-round pick by the White Sox in 2014.