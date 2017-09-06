10 Strongest Hurricanes To Hit Mainland United States

CHICAGO (CBS) — Based on pressure, here are the 10 strongest hurricanes to hit the mainland United States.
Based on its current strength, Hurricane Irma, which is currently on track to hit Florida this weekend, would rank No. 3.
1) Florida (Keys) 1935, 26.35 inches
2) Camille (Miss., Louisiana), 1969 26.84
(Irma, 2017, 26.99*)
3) Katrina (Louisiana, Miss.) 2005, 27.17
4) Andrew (Florida, Louisiana) 1992, 27.23
5) Texas (Indianola), 1886, 27.31
6) Florida (Keys, Texas), 1919, 27.37
7) Florida (Lake Okeechobee), 1928 27.43
8) Donna (Florida, Eastern Coast), 1960 27.46
9) Florida (Miami, Miss., LA) 1926, 27.46
10) Carla (Texas) 1961, 27.49
Notes: Hurricane Harvey set a record for rainfall, with more than 50 inches reported in some areas of Texas. It ranks No. 16 all time in terms of strength.
The deadliest hurricane in U.S. history, which killed at least 8,000 people in Galveston, Texas in 1900, ranks No. 14.
Source: National Hurricane Center, “Deadliest, Costliest, Most Intense Hurricanes From 1851 to 2010”
*Pressure at of 11 a.m. 9/6 , which could change if it reaches the U.S. mainland.