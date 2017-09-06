Bears Release OLB Lamarr Houston

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears signed Lamarr Houston to their roster in 2014 with high hopes he could bring a lasting impact to their defense. On Wednesday, he was officially released with an injury settlement after being placed on injured reserve for the third time in four seasons.

Houston suffered a knee injury last Thursday in the preseason finale. He was placed on injured reserve over the weekend as the Bears finalized their 53-man roster. Wednesday marked the end of his Bears career.

Houston suffered a torn ACL in his first season with the Bears while celebrating a sack during the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Patriots. He returned for the 2015 season and led the Bears in sacks with 8.0, this after transitioning from defensive end to outside linebacker.

During the second game of the 2016 season, Houston suffered another torn ACL. He had worked closer to full strength before last Thursday as he suffered another knee injury during the third quarter of the preseason finale.

Houston was present at Halas Hall on Wednesday and released by the Bears later in the day.

Former Bears general manager Phil Emery signed Houston to a five-year, $35 million deal in 2014, which included $15 million guaranteed.

