Blast Injures Employee At East Chicago, Ind. Post Office

(CBS) — A package apparently blew up Wednesday evening at an East Chicago, Ind. post office, injuring an employee, authorities said.
First-responders were called to the post office at 901 E. Chicago Avenue around 6 p.m. for a reports of an explosion, East Chicago Acting Fire Chief Francisco Mendez said.
A postal employee inside had minor injuries, he said. The cause of the detonation was believed to have been a package. Additional information — including whether there were additional explosives at the scene — was immediately available.
An investigation continues with a variety of agencies, including the FBI and ATF.