Cubs Hire Will Venable As Special Assistant

(CBS) The Cubs have hired nine-year MLB veteran Will Venable as a special assistant to the president/general manager.
The 34-year-old Venable will have a hand in all facets of the team’s baseball operations department, including visiting minor league affiliates, evaluating prospects in advance of the draft and assisting at the big league level. He’ll work with general manager Jed Hoyer and president of baseball operations Theo Epstein.
Venable last played in the big leagues with the Dodgers in 2016. He was a career .249 hitter.
“I’m extremely grateful Jed and Theo have given me the opportunity to learn from them and all of the great people in the Cubs organization,” Venable said in a statement. “As my playing days have come to an end, I look forward to exploring new ways to have a positive impact on the game. I am excited to be part of the Cubs family and their amazing tradition.”