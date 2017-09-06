HURRICANE IRMA: Five Things To Know About Irma | Forecast Track | Strongest U.S. Hurricanes Ever Latest From CBS In Miami

Hot Doug Shows You How To Make His Signature Sauces

(Photo Ian Merritt)

Doug Sohn of Hot Doug’s joined Lin Brehmer in the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen to show how to make his famous sauces.

Get the full recipe & sausage pairing below.

Sausage: ANDOUILLE
Giardiniera Dijonnaise
Purée:
2 tablespoons Giardiniera (homemade or store-bought)
2 tablespoons Mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Dijon Mustard
1 small clove chopped fresh Garlic

Sausage: CHORIZO
Cilantro Aioli
Purée
3 tablespoons Mayonnaise
8 sprigs fresh Cilantro
1/4 cup Pickled Jalapeño Peppers
2 small cloves chopped fresh Garlic
1/2 teaspoon Olive Oil
1/4 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

Sausage: JALAPENO JACK
Tomatillo Crema
Purée
2 tablespoons puréed roasted tomatillos
8 sprigs chopped cilantro
dash hot sauce
1 teaspoon lime juice
1 small clove garlic finely chopped
2 tablespoons Mexican crema

Sausage: SMOKED HUNGARIAN
Cumin Dijonnaise
Purée
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1⁄2 teaspoon toasted puréed cumin seeds
1 small clove of garlic finely chopped
pinch of salt and black pepper

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch