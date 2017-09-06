Hurricane Irma: Five Things We Know So Far

(CBS) — Hurricane Irma continued on a path towards Southern Florida on Wednesday morning.

Here are five things we know about Irma:

1) It is a Category 5 hurricane, with winds of around 185 miles per hour. That makes it the most powerful hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic.

2) The storm made landfall in the island of Barbuda overnight.

3) The exact path toward Florida remains a bit uncertain but residents are preparing. An evacuation order has been issued for the Florida Keys and residents are being asked to leave by Thursday. Schools will be closed in Miami on Thursday and Friday.

4) According to CBS 4 meteorologist Craig Setzer in Miami, the impact on Florida will likely be determined by when Irma turns from heading west-northwest to nearly due north sometime between Saturday and Sunday. The sooner it makes that turn, the less likely it will make a direct impact on the Miami/South Florida region. However, the exact timing of that turn remains uncertain.

5) President Trump is keeping a close watch on Irma, and he said on Twitter that “my team .. is already in Florida.”

Watching Hurricane closely. My team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida. No rest for the weary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017