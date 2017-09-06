Illinois Among States Suing Trump Administration Over DACA

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Illinois is among 15 states suing to block President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in a New York federal court on behalf of several attorneys general. It asks a judge to conclude that Trump’s action involving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, is unconstitutional.

Illinois has roughly 42,000 of the nearly 800,000 DACA recipients nationwide. The state has the third-highest number of approved applications, after California and Texas.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says rescinding the program is “contrary to what makes” the country prosper.

“What the trump administration is seeking to do is really at odds with the constitution; violations of due process, equal protection, as well as violations of other laws,” Madigan said.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is pushing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner to back a “bill of rights” for young immigrants.

“I hope the state of Illinois would stand behind those children whose dreams and aspirations are not different than any one of our kids,” Emanuel said.

But Rauner said the issue is up to the federal government, not states.

“We need comprehensive immigration reform. It should be done at the federal level of for the entire nation, and it should be done by Congress,” Rauner said.

But Emanuel accused Rauner of hiding behind legal principle.

“Will you use the power and tools as the Governor to protect them from a careless act by the President of the United States?” Emanuel said.

And, without divulging details of their private conversation held months ago, Mayor Emanuel implied President Trump went back on his word when he eliminated protection for dreamers.

“It will come back to haunt the President,” Emanuel said.

Lisa Madigan contends if the 42,000 Illinois dreamers lose their work permits, the Illinois economy would lose $2.3 billion.

