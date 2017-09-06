Levine: White Sox Power-Pitching Prospect Michael Kopech Ready For Next Step

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The next wave of great young arms may indeed be on the way to the South Side of Chicago. On Wednesday, it was Michael Kopech getting the red-carpet treatment, including his own press conference and appearances on 670 The Score.

Kopech is just one of the exceptional young arms that Chicago acquired over the past nine months in trades. He came to the Sox, along with Dave Dunning and Lucas Giolito, for Adam Eaton last December at the winter meetings in Washington D.C.

The 21-year-old power pitcher made headlines in 2016 by throwing a ball 105 mph from flat ground.

What the White Sox have seen is a maturity from the Texas native that gives them hope he will be in a major-league uniform soon.

“This year has been a lot of fun for me,” Kopech said. “I went through some things along the way, especially in June. I was still invited to an All-Star game and the Futures Game. The promotion to Charlotte topped it all off.”

Kopech spent the summer in Birmingham (Double A) and compiled an 8-7 record as well as a nifty 2.87 ERA. He had 155 strikeouts in 119 innings (60 bases on balls). The hard-throwing starter made three starts at Triple A (1-1 3.00 ERA) to end his season.

“That meant a lot to me because of a couple of months of good pitching at Birmingham. I won’t say I deserved it, but at the same time to see the organization was as excited as I was, it meant a lot to me,” he said.

Kopech will take the winter off and be ready to compete for a rotation spot in 2018. The smart money will have him start the season at Charlotte and make his way to the big leagues by next August. Along with Carlos Rodon, Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito and others, there is a plenty to anticipate for the rotation of the near future.

“He is really a great kid,” Giolito said. “We got to know each other pretty well. He is really a hard worker. I saw him really getting down in the weight room last spring. He had a dedicated running and throwing program. He put the work in and the results showed this year. What I saw in spring training was the ball flying out of his hand with a good slider to go along with it.”

The Sox coaching staff will patiently wait for the young Kopech to catch up with the others who have progressed to the majors. Many believe he is a closer of the future. In his mind, he is a starter.

“There had been talk of me going to the bullpen,” Kopech said about his experience in the Nationals organization. “My goal has been to be a starter all along. That is goal number one. If they put me in the bullpen, they put me in the bullpen. Whatever they need me to do.”

A scouting report said this: “Kopech had a better command of his slider in 2017. He came up with a 93-93 two-seam fastball that made a big difference for him during the summer. He showed a lot of poise this season. You have a special arm in Kopech.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.