Emanuel To Ask Rauner To Protect Immigrants Amid End To DACA Program

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Trump administration ending the DACA program, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has called on Gov. Bruce Rauner to protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
The mayor has vowed to protect undocumented immigrants in Chicago, and plans to introduce a City Council resolution calling on the governor to establish what Emanuel calls an “Illinois Dreamers’ Bill of Rights.”
Immigration activists have estimated 42,000 undocumented immigrants in Illinois qualify for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects immigrants from deportation if they were brought to the U.S. illegally as children. About 16,000 of those young immigrants known as Dreamers live in Chicago.
Many of them joined supporters at Federal Plaza on Tuesday, to protest the White House’s announcement that the DACA program is being rescided.
The mayor’s office said he would introduce a resolution asking the state to provide Dreamers in Illinois with access to financial aid and scholarships, professional licenses, and job certifications; as well as protection against deportation.
“Chicago, our schools, our neighborhoods, our city – as it relates to what President Trump said – will be a Trump-free zone. You have nothing to worry about, and I want you to know this, and I want your families to know it, and rest assured. I want you to come to school; but more than just come to school, pursue your dreams,” Emanuel said Tuesday.
Rauner’s office did not respond to requests for comment on the Trump administration’s decision on DACA.