GM Ryan Pace Stands By Mike Glennon As Bears’ Starting Quarterback

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Upon arrival at training camp late July, Bears general manager Ryan Pace stated once again his team’s plan at quarterback for 2017.

Mike Glennon would be the Bears’ starter and Mark Sanchez would work as the backup while rookie Mitchell Trubisky developed along the side and prepareed for his day in the future. Well, those plans have since changed. The Bears made it known Wednesday at Halas Hall that Trubisky is the backup behind Glennon entering the regular-season opener against the Falcons on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The second overall pick in April’s draft, Trubisky put together a strong preseason in which he went 36-of-53 for 364 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions . In leading the Bears, Trubisky also demonstrated the poise necessary as an NFL starter. Pace was among those Wednesday making it clear that Trubisky is ready for action.

So, if Trubisky is capable of playing, why is Glennon still the starter?

“We like Mike Glennon,” Pace said. “With preparation for the Titans game, he played very well. Now we’re prepping for Atlanta and Mike’s one of those guys, we talk about waiting before the snap, and he has done that. He’s a very smart, intelligent player. There’s a lot that went into that evaluation. He has a lot of experience that we’re leaning on. He was voted a captain for a reason by that locker room. We’re ready to watch it unfold.”

How the Bears’ unique quarterback situation unfolds will be among the more fascinating stories in football this season.

In March, Glennon was signed to a three-year, $45-million deal, of which $18.5 million was guaranteed. The 27-year-old Glennon was selected through free agency as a quarterback capable of giving the Bears a chance to win this season. Coach John Fox did admit Monday that he expects the Bears to work a run-oriented offense.

How Glennon is evaluated by the Bears will be an interesting proposition given that the team is lacking talent at receiver.

Meanwhile, Trubisky will be waiting in case Glennon is unable to play due to injury or perhaps loses his job because of performance.

“These guys, they define the depth chart,” Pace said. “Mitch has done a really good job. We’ve all seen that. They set the depth chart. He’s earned that spot. We’re excited about that for him.”

