Slain Uber Driver’s Family Pushes For Safety Feature

(CBS) — Her son was murdered by a 16-year-old female passenger in May as he drove for Uber.

Now, Grant Nelson’s mother is hoping a piece of plastic could prevent a future tragedy and keep rideshare drivers safe.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

“He was just trying to make a few extra dollars, like Uber drivers do, and never came home,” Tina Nelson says.

Her son, Grant, was fatally stabbed by a passenger riding in his Uber in May near a Lincolnwood apartment complex.

Sixteen-year-old Eliza Wasni was arrested and charged with murder. She’s accused of stealing a machete from a nearby Walmart just before the pickup.

Tina Nelson says a locally manufactured plastic partition for use in vehicles could have saved her son. The removable plastic separates driver from passenger.

“I don’t have to keep an eye on them. They are not going to get through this,” says Tanisha Davis, whose father created the product.

The local plastic partition company has started an awareness campaign, “Don’t take your safety for granted, in Grant’s honor.

There also is a walk later this month, Sept. 24, to celebrate Grant’s legacy. Proceeds will support the National Alliance on Mental Illness.