Bears’ Pernell McPhee, Kyle Long Limited In Thursday Practice

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee and guard Kyle Long both took steps towards playing in Sunday’s season opener.
Both players took the practice field on Thursday, though working in a limited fashion. McPhee returned to the active roster this past weekend after spending the preseason on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Long worked in practice for the first time in weeks as he continues to ease back from an ankle injury.
Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio admitted there’s a “good chance” that McPhee does play on Sunday, but that work would come on a snap count.
Coach John Fox said earlier in the week that a decision on Long’s status for Sunday’s game could come 90 minutes prior to kickoff as the Bears determine their inactives list.
Receiver Markus Wheaton was also among those practicing in a limited role Thursday. He is still working back from a fractured pinkie finger. Cornerback Prince Amukamara did not practice as he manages an ankle injury. Jonathan Bullard (glute), Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and Sam Acho (ankle) each did not practice.
The Bears do have good news on linebacker Danny Trevathan, who is “full speed and ready to go,” according to head coach John Fox. Trevathan is not listed on the injury report.
