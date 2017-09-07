Chicago Bidding For Massive Amazon Headquarters

CHICAGO (CBS) — The City Of Chicago will make a pitch to become the home for Amazon’s second headquarters, which could bring up to 50,000 jobs and billions in economic growth to the winner.

Amazon on Thursday outlined its requirements for the complex, which the company said will cost as much as $5 billion to build.

The company is seeking bids until October and plans to make a decision sometime next year.

Among the requirements, according to the company’s request for proposals:

> A metropolitan area with more than one million people

> A stable and business-friendly environment

> Proximity to major highways, mass transit and international airports

> Space for up to eight million square feet for its office complex. Amazon plans to have the first phase completed in 2019 with additional space added through 2027.

Amazon expects to hire as many as 50,000 people full-time over the course of several years, with an average annual compensation of $100,000 per employee.

The size of the second corporate office would be on par with its Seattle headquarters, the company said.

Most of the jobs would be management, software development and administrative positions, the company said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Mayor Emanuel and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have already had discussion about the project. Amazon current has a corporate office in the Loop.

