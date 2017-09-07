Bears Rank Near Bottom In Latest FiveThirtyEight Ratings

CHICAGO (CBS) – The outlook for the Chicago Bears’ season is grim, according to one analysis released Thursday.
FiveThirtyEight released its NFL “Elo” ratings for the start of the 2017 season and it places the Bears among the league’s bottom feeders.
Only Cleveland, San Francisco and Jacksonville rank lower.
Before the first snap, Chicago is one of seven teams with less than a one percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.
The team’s chances of making the playoffs stand at nine percent—only Cleveland (5 percent) and Jacksonville (8 percent) have a worse shot.
New England holds the top spot in the Elo ratings and has an 18 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl. That’s far ahead of No. 2 Atlanta, the Bears’ opponent on Sunday.