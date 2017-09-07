Hurricane Irma: What We Know So Far

(CBS) — Mighty Hurricane Irma blistered through the Caribbean and is taking aim for the U.S. mainland this weekend.

Here are five things we know about Irma on Thursday:

1) The most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever, Irma weakened only slightly Thursday morning and remained a powerful Category 5 storm with winds of 180 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

2) At least 10 people have been killed, and the islands of Barbuda and St. Martin sustained massive damage.

3) Irma is taking aim for South Florida and then South Carolina, likely as a Category 4 storm, starting this weekend. More than half of counties in those states (about 16 million people) could experience winds of at least 75 miles per hour.

Population to see > 75 mph wind gusts estimated at nearly 16-million based on ECMWF 00z forecast model output. @CNNweather pic.twitter.com/g2RRKhwy8s — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 7, 2017

4) South Florida will experience tropical storm force winds, starting on Saturday.

Hurricane watches will likely be issued for parts of FL today. TS winds expected to arrive in south FL and the Keys on Saturday #Irma pic.twitter.com/l6WkxYet6P — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 7, 2017

“The threat of direct hurricane impacts in Florida over the weekend and early next week continues to increase. Hurricane watches will likely be issued for portions of the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula [Thursday morning],” the National Hurricane Center said.

5) Behind Irma, is Hurricane Jose, which is tracking farther north and east, comparatively.