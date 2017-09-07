3 Found Dead In Joliet Home

(CBS) — Three adults have been found shot to death in a Joliet home, police said Thursday evening.
The victims — police would not release names, genders or ages — were found around 3 p.m. and apparently had been shot overnight at the residence in the 1900 block of Great Falls Drive.
A party had been held at the house Wednesday night, police said.
“We weren’t called overnight for the party at all,” Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton told reporters at a news conference.
Benton said police don’t believe the killings were random.
Investigators are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 815-724-3020.