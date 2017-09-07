Joniak’s Journal: Quick Takes For Bears v Falcons

By Jeff Joniak–

September 7, 2017

– Give it up for Danny Trevathan. The Bears starting inside linebacker has made a remarkable recovery from his week 13, 2016 ruptured patella tendon. He starts Sunday against the Falcons. Experience recovering from a nasty knee injury in his Denver days clearly gave him a reference point in fighting through the monotony of rehab and at times painful work. Loaded with intangible, Trevathan’s mindset and optimism catches fire in the locker room. Its a tough first test against a powerfully built Atlanta offense, but paired with Jerrell Freeman, and backed up by second year backer Nick Kwiatkowski and veteran Christian Jones, the Bears are in solid shape in the interior of Vic Fangio’s defense.

– It looks like Prince Amukamara is having a difficult time recovering from his ankle sprain. It likely puts Kyle Fuller into a growing group of Bears that are getting a second chance to make a first impression. The fourth year, former first round cornerback is gaining his confidence back as he gains his health back after a 2016 season ending knee injury. Fuller’s hands are full with the Falcons receivers topped of course by All-Pro Julio Jones. The assignment requires stellar technique and front seven pressure on MVP quarterback Matt Ryan.

– There is one former Atlanta Falcon on the Bears roster. Reserve offensive lineman Tom Compton is the subject of Sunday’s audio version of Joniak’s Journal in hour number two of the “Countdown to Kickoff”. His perspective on how the Falcons grew together and gained momentum on their way to the Super Bowl was interesting. It’s a useful conversation in terms of gauging how the Bears must grow over the days, months, and years to become a contender. Compton is a valuable piece to the Bears offensive line puzzle.

