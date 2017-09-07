Salvation Army Offers Disaster Relief Training Classes For Hurricane Volunteers

CHICAGO (CBS) — One hurricane in the past, and one in the near future is exhausting the resources of the of one charitable organization, which is hoping to get some more volunteers.

The Salvation Army announced Thursday its Chicagoland location is offering volunteer Emergency Disaster Training (EDS) for anyone interested in helping critical relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey in Texas and potentially Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Following Hurricane Harvey, volunteers drove the Salvation Army’s mobile feeding units up and down the streets of Houston, sharing cold water and hugs. WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.

“Often times people are overwhelmed, bewildered, frightened and its amazing what a simple meal, something to drink, or more importantly just a smile and touch on the shoulder, or someone to listen to their need or their story.”

Major Dave Dalberg said this weekend, the Salvation Army will be offering emergency disaster canteen training right here in the Chicago area. The classes are quick, but assignments require 14 days on the road.

The Salvation Army’s resources have been greatly strained with two hurricanes back to back, and volunteers are desperately needed.

All courses are free and open to the public, though registration is required. Lunch is provided for full-day courses.

The schedule for EDS Training is as follows:

– Volunteer Emergency Disaster Canteen Training | Saturday, Sept. 9 | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

– Volunteer Emergency Disaster Canteen Training | Saturday, Sept. 16 | 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

– Volunteer Emergency Disaster Safe Food Handling | Tuesday, Sept. 12 | Noon – 3:00 PM

The Salvation Army Disaster Service Headquarters is located at 1000 W. Pratt Blvd. in Elk Grove Village. For more information on volunteering, visit The Salvation Army training website.