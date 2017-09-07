The Deadliest Hurricanes In U.S. History

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hurricane Irma has claimed the live of at least 10 people after passing over the Caribbean islands.
Here are the deadliest U.S. hurricanes on record, according to the National Hurricane Center.
1) Galveston, Texas (1900) 8,000 to 12,000 killed
2) Lake Okeechobee, Florida (1928) 2,500-3,000 killed
3) Katrina (LA,MS,AL,FL,GA) (2005) 1,500 killed
4) Louisiana (Cheniere, Caminanda) (1893) 1,100-1,400 killed
5) South Carolina/Georgia (Sea Islands) (1893) 1,000-2,000 killed
6) Georgia/South Carolina (1881) 700 killed
7) Audrey (LA, Texas) (1957) 416 killed
8) Florida Keys (1935) 408 killed
9) Louisiana (Last Island) (1856) 400 killed
10) Florida (Miami,MS,AL,Pensacola) (1926) 372 killed
(Note: Hurricane Harvey, which struck Texas last month with record rainfall, reportedly killed 70 people.)