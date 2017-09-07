HURRICANE IRMA: What We Know About Irma | Costliest U.S. Hurricanes Ever | Strongest U.S. Hurricanes Ever | Deadliest Hurricanes In U.S. History | Some Heading Into Storm Zone On Missions Of Love | Latest From CBS In Miami

The Deadliest Hurricanes In U.S. History

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hurricane Irma has claimed the live of at least 10 people after passing over the Caribbean islands.

Here are the deadliest U.S. hurricanes on record, according to the National Hurricane Center.

1) Galveston, Texas (1900) 8,000 to 12,000 killed
2) Lake Okeechobee, Florida (1928) 2,500-3,000 killed
3) Katrina (LA,MS,AL,FL,GA) (2005) 1,500 killed
4) Louisiana (Cheniere, Caminanda) (1893) 1,100-1,400 killed
5) South Carolina/Georgia (Sea Islands) (1893) 1,000-2,000 killed
6) Georgia/South Carolina (1881) 700 killed
7) Audrey (LA, Texas) (1957) 416 killed
8) Florida Keys (1935) 408 killed
9) Louisiana (Last Island) (1856) 400 killed
10) Florida (Miami,MS,AL,Pensacola) (1926) 372 killed

(Note: Hurricane Harvey, which struck Texas last month with record rainfall, reportedly killed 70 people.)

