Abandoned Baby Found Behind Matteson Apartment Complex

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Village of Matteson is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the family on an infant found behind an apartment building.

At approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of 214th Street and Old Plank Trail after a resident found the baby crying near a dumpster.

A male infant, approximately 6 to 9 months old, was found in a wooded area, buckled into a car seat sitting on the ground behind the apartments.

The baby appeared to be in good health, but had a soiled diaper and wet socks. It is unknown how long the infant was left alone.

The baby was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

Officers conducted a canvas of the area where the baby was located, knocking on doors and speaking to residents; however, this yielded no viable leads as to who abandoned the baby or where the baby came from.

The baby was turned over to Department of Child Family Services for temporary placement.

The baby had black twisted up braids and was wearing a “Red Truck Moving Company” brand white t-shirt with blue sleeves and a red octopus with a tentacle wrapped around a fish with the word “HELP!” above the fish on the front of the shirt. The baby also had blue pants with white and yellow socks.

The blanket on top of the car seat was baby blue with the words “dream big” on one side and white, blue, green, and brown squares on the other side.

A blue AAA Auto Title Loans cloth bag was found next to the baby with food, diapers and baby supplies.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Matteson Police Department immediately at

(708) 748-5931.