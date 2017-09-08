Bears’ Long, McPhee, Wheaton Questionable, Amukamara Doubtful For Sunday’s Game

(CBS) The Bears may be without their starting cornerback ahead of Sunday’s season opener with the Falcons, as Prince Amukamara is officially listed as doubtful to play.
Amukamara suffered an ankle sprain during the third preseason game. He did not practice during the week. Kyle Fuller would start in his place.
Guard Kyle Long, linebacker Pernell McPhee and receiver Markus Wheaton are among those listed as questionable for the game. Each practiced in a limited fashion Friday at Halas Hall. Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that there’s a “good chance” McPhee does play, this after returning from the physically-unable-to-perform list last weekend.
Long’s status may come down to 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday with the inactives determinations. He has practiced in just few reps since returning from an offseason ankle rehab. Long has also moved from right guard to left, which lends questions to if the team would play him.
Wheaton worked with Nerf footballs early in the week and rejoined the team to catch actual footballs. He had surgery to repair a fractured pinkie finger in August.
Kickoff between the Bears and Falcons comes at noon CT on Sunday from Soldier Field.