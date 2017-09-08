Bears Waive QB Connor Shaw, RB Ka’Deem Carey

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have parted ways with quarterback Connor Shaw and running back Ka’Deem Carey, waiving both players on Friday afternoon.
Shaw and Carey were both on injured reserve after injuries suffered in the preseason. Shaw had suffered a hamstring injury late in the preseason finale, while Carey injured his wrist during practice in August.
Shaw never played in a regular-season game with the Bears, signing with the team during July of 2016. He suffered a broken leg a month later in the preseason.
Carey was a fourth-round pick to the Bears in 2014. He rushed 111 in his career for 443 yards.
Chicago opens its season Sunday at Soldier Field when it hosts Atlanta for a noon CT kickoff.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.