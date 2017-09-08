Bulls Guard Cameron Payne Out 3-4 Months After Foot Surgery

(CBS) Bulls guard Cameron Payne underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture in his right foot and will return in three to four months, the team announced Friday.
Payne’s surgery was conducted Wednesday, this after the fracture in his fifth metatarsal didn’t heal on its own. The injury occurred during a workout on July 18, the Chicago Tribune first reported.
Payne was acquired by the Bulls last season in a deal that sent Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson to the Thunder. He played in just 11 games last season, averaging 4.9 points in 12.9 minutes during that stretch. The 22-year-old has shot 37.8 percent from the field during his first two seasons in the NBA.
The Bulls added Payne as a young piece to their rebuild, which would come to fruition in June with the trade of All-Star forward Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves. How Payne fits remains to be seen after the team acquired point guard Kris Dunn in the deal with Minnesota.