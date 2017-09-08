Judge Finds Ex-Priest Daniel McCormack Sexually Violent

CHICAGO (CBS) — Daniel McCormick, who was removed from the priesthood after more than two dozen boys alleged he molested them in their youth, will remain confined to a state institution, a judge ruled Friday.

Cook County Judge Dennis Porter found McCormack to be a sexually violent person under state law, but he held off on whether he’ll order McCormack to be “indefinitely committed” to a state facility for sex offenders.

At issue was whether McCormack still poses a danger to re-offend if released from custody.

For now, McCormack will continue to live at the secure facility in downstate Rushville, where he’s been detained since 2009.

McCormack pleaded guilty in 2007 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse for molesting five underage boys when he was serving as a priest in Chicago.

He was defrocked following his conviction and has since been accused of abusing more than 20 boys during his time at St. Agatha Parish in North Lawndale. McCormack allegedly used his position as a priest, teacher and basketball coach to abuse boys in his care.

Under the Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act, a person can be committed to a state institution if they have been convicted of a sexually violent offense and suffer from a mental disorder.

Prosecutors must also prove that the offender is likely to commit future acts of sexual violence if released from custody.

Offenders are re-evaluated on a regular basis to determine if they continue to meet the criteria for commitment as a sexually violent person.