Kris Bryant, Cubs Set Their Sights On Separating In Division Race

(CBS) The Cubs are in prime position for the stretch run of the regular season, holding a five-game lead over the Brewers and Cardinals. Their magic number is now 18 games for the NL Central crown.

It’s something the Cubs know well as they head into the remaining weeks of the season with seven games against both the Brewers and Cardinals on the schedule. On Friday night, the Cubs open a three-game series with Milwaukee at Wrigley Field.

With an important opportunity ahead, Kris Bryant believes his team is ready to pounce. He discussed that Friday afternoon in his regular appearance with the Bernstein & Goff Show.

“We have a pretty good opportunity here to kind of separate ourselves,” Bryant said. “But at the same time, don’t put too much pressure on ourselves. There’s no need for it. Just go out there and play our game.

“At the end of the day, we know what type of team we have. We know what we’re capable of. So if we just go out there and play, I think things will happen.”

The Cubs return to Wrigley Field after winning the final two of a four-game set in Pittsburgh with the Pirates. They stand at 77-63, compared to the Brewers and Cardinals at 72-68. Then there are the Dodgers, who have lost seven straight and seen a resounding margin in the NL West diminish to a 10-game lead over the Diamondbacks.

Bryant has been a part of collective struggles during each of his first three seasons with the Cubs. The defending World Series champions have a steady approach to the day-to-day grind that has benefitted them through good times and bad.

“Just around the sport in general, everyone talks about staying in the moment,” Bryant said. “It’s true, you really have to. Especially given our schedule and how demanding it is and how tough the game is, you get 162 games and there’s plenty of time throughout the year where you want to rip your hair out, this game is so frustrating.

“But I think it’s important not to put too much pressure on yourself. Just go out and play the game you’ve played your whole life and realize it is the hardest game in the world. Not everything’s going to go right for you all the time. But to have the right attitude and the right effort, those are really the only two things you can control in this game.

“If you go out there like that and think that way, at the end of the year you’ll end up where you want to me.”

Audio from the full interview with Kris Bryant will be available shortly.