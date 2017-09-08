Teen Shot In Arm By Police Officer In Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot by a Chicago Police officer Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 10 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting shots fired in the 1100 block of South Sacramento, police Sgt. Cindy Guerra said.

Tactical officers from the 10th District responded and saw a male running through a gangway toward the 1100 block of South Richmond, Guerra said.

One of the officers got out of their vehicle and ran after the person before they got into “an armed confrontation,” Guerra said.

The officer then shot him in the arm. Police applied a tourniquet before paramedics arrived, Guerra said.

The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

The officers involved, who were not hurt, will be placed on desk duty for 30 days, per CPD policy.

