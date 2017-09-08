Man Shot And Killed In Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said.
He was standing outside at 7:24 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Flournoy when an armed male approached him and shot him multiple times, including in the right arm and neck, according to Chicago Police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release his identity Friday morning.
Police said the shooting was believed to be related to the selling of narcotics.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)