Rep. Litesa Wallace Named New Running Mate With Daniel Biss

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is turmoil on the ticket for one of the candidates for governor.

State Sen. Daniel Biss selected Chicago Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa as his running mate before giving him the boot, which left a big question mark as to who would take his spot.

CBS 2’s Political Reporter Derrick Blakley fills in the blanks.

Biss is hoping to get it right the second time around with his new selection, Rockford State Rep. Litesa Wallace.

“The millionaires and insiders have had their time in Springfield; this is the campaign for the rest of us,” Wallace said.

Biss kicked Ramirez-Rosa off the ticket because the alderman backs a movement that demands economic pressure against Israel to end its occupation of Palestine.

“I have been consistent in my position in numerous public forums, in numerous different ways,” Ramirez-Rosa said. “It’s unfortunate that the senator didn’t understand exactly where I stood on this issue.”

Dick Simpson, the UIC Science Chairman, says Biss failed a big decision-making test, adding that he “made a serious misstep, and probably one he won’t be able to recover from.”

Ameya Pawar chose Cairo Mayor Tyrone Coleman as his running mate. And J.B. Pritzker selected State Rep. Juilana Stratton, while candidate Chris Kennedy says he’ll announce his choice next week.

“They’re mostly done for political purposes — trying to build a constituency that can at least win the primary,” Simpson said.

Views differ as to whether Pritzker or Kennedy currently hold the lead, with both motivated by a possible shot at an incumbent who’s seen as vulnerable — Gov. Bruce Rauner.

The primary isn’t until March, but Illinois’ candidates for governor began circulating their nominating petitions this week.